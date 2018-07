LONDON (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump arrived at British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Chequers country residence for talks followed by a news conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the U.S. Embasssy with the ambassador to Britain, Robert Wood Johnson, London, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

At the 16th century country house, May and Trump will have lunch and then are due to speak to reporters.