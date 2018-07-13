FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May has good relationship with Trump, confident of trade deal: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has a good relationship with Donald Trump and is confident a trade deal can be agreed with the United States after the president criticized her Brexit plans in an interview, her spokeswoman said.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets U.S. President Donald Trump at Chequers, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Trump told The Sun newspaper that May’s plan for Brexit had probably killed off the chance of a U.S.-British trade deal and said he thought May’s rival, Boris Johnson, would make “a great prime minister”.

“Trade is one of the top items for discussions between the president and the PM today and ... we are confident that we can do a good trade deal with the U.S.,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

“The prime minister has a good relationship with the president.”

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

