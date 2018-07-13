FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's May looking forward to explaining Brexit stance to Trump: May spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is looking forward to sitting down with Donald Trump to talk him through her Brexit negotiating stance after the U.S. president criticized her plans in an interview, her spokesman said on Friday.

British Prime Minster Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk across the courtyard at Blenheim Palace, where they are attending a dinner with specially invited guests and business leaders, near Oxford, Britain, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Trump told the Sun newspaper that a free trade deal with Britain might be impossible if London goes ahead with May’s proposals for post-Brexit ties with the European Union in an interview published hours before the two leaders are due to meet.

“She’s looking forward to sitting down with the president and talking him through the white paper,” May’s spokesman of the government’s proposals and when asked about Trump’s interview with the Sun.

Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

