British PM May looking forward to positive talks with Trump

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she was looking forward to positive talks with U.S. President Donald Trump later this week, after he said that Britain was in turmoil and considered May critic Boris Johnson a friend.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump escorts British Prime Minister Theresa May down the White House colonnade after their meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“I’m looking forward to seeing President Trump... There’s much for us to discuss,” May said, adding that defense and security as well as trade were among the topics of discussion.

“There are particular issues between the European Union and the United States because of the trade tariffs issue... we’ll be talking positively about how we can continue to work together in our special relationship.”

She did not directly answer a question about Trump’s friendship with Johnson, her former foreign secretary who quit on Monday in protest at her plan for Brexit.