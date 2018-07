CHEQUERS, England (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump said on Friday he and British Prime Minister Theresa May had “probably never developed a better relationship” than during a dinner on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May poses for a photograph with U.S. President Donald Trump at Chequers near Aylesbury, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Earlier, in a newspaper interview published during his visit to Britain, the U.S. leader criticized May’s Brexit strategy.