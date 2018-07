LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday her new proposal for Brexit delivers what Britons voted for, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump who said he was unsure whether the different route May was taking fulfilled the wishes of the people.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react as NATO leaders pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“What we’re doing is delivering on the vote of the British people ... that’s what our proposal does,” May told reporters when asked about Trump’s comment.