U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (not pictured) in Downing Street, as part of Trump's state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Mexico to stop the “invasion” and “onslaught” of migrants entering the United States illegally, or face rising U.S. import tariffs which would cause the loss of foreign investment.

“Mexico should step up and stop this onslaught, this invasion into our country,” Trump said during a news conference in London on Tuesday.