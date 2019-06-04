World News
June 4, 2019 / 2:01 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

There is no choice but to spend more on defense, Trump tells NATO allies

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said NATO allies had no choice but to increase their military spending, repeating his demand that all those in the alliance meet the target of spending 2% of GDP a year on defense.

“The prime minister and I agree that our NATO allies must increase their defense spending - we’ve both been working very hard to that end,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting with Britain’s Theresa May in London.

He added: “We expect a growing number of nations to meet the minimum 2% of GDP requirement. To address today’s challenges, all members of the alliance must fulfill their obligations. They have no choice.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below