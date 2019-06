Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage arrives at Winfield House during U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Donald Trump believes in Brexit but is concerned about how long it is taking, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said after meeting the U.S. president on Tuesday during his three-day trip to Britain.

“(Trump) absolutely believes in Brexit, thinks it’s the right thing for the country to do, and he’s concerned that it seems to be taking a very long time,” Farage said on his LBC radio show.