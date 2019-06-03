Melania Trump and Britain's Philip May to throw garden party in Downing Street

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump meets with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May’s husband, Philip, will throw a garden party in Downing Street on Tuesday for staff and their children.

Britain rolled out the royal red carpet for U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife on Monday laying on pomp and pageantry ahead of a formal banquet with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

After a day out with the British royals, the state visit turns political on Tuesday when Theresa May and Donald Trump hold bilateral talks inside the prime minister’s Downing Street office.

While the leaders get down to business, their spouses will be treated to a traditional English garden party attended by the staff from Downing Street and the U.S. embassy. Children of staff are also invited.

Philip, a low-profile British investment relationship manager, has been a quiet partner during May’s almost-three years in power.

Melania, frequently pictured at the President’s side and treated as a fashion icon by the media, is a former model more than 20 years Trump’s junior.

When she met Queen Elizabeth on Monday, Melania wore an elegant white below-the-knee dress with navy blue trim and matching hat.