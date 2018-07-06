Factbox: Itinerary of U.S. President Trump's visit to Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Donald Trump is steering clear of the mass protests in central London that will mark his first visit to Britain as president next week, instead holding meetings with dignitaries outside the capital at grand country residences and a castle.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves from Air Force One as he arrives in Great Falls, Montana, U.S., July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Below is the itinerary for his visit:

THURSDAY JULY 12

President Trump will arrive in Britain from Brussels.

Prime Minister Theresa May will then host Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump, for a black-tie dinner at Blenheim Palace in the evening. Blenheim is the birthplace of Winston Churchill.

The event will begin with a military ceremony performed by the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards. The bands will play the Liberty Fanfare, Amazing Grace, and the National Emblem.

Other guests at the dinner will include leaders from business sectors including representatives from financial services, the travel industry, creative industries, the food and drink sector, engineering, tech, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and defense, celebrating the business links between the UK and US.

During dinner, an orchestra will perform a series of classic British and American hits and the Royal Regiment of Scotland will pipe the President out at the end.

The President and the First Lady will then spend the night at Winfield House, the U.S. ambassador’s residence in central London.

FRIDAY JULY 13

The next morning, the President and the Prime Minister will visit a defense site to witness a military demonstration and integrated UK-US military training.

They will then travel to Chequers, May’s country residence, for talks on a range of foreign policy issues. This will include a working lunch.

A news conference will follow the talks.

The President and the First Lady will then travel to Windsor Castle to meet Queen Elizabeth.

They will travel to Scotland that evening, where they will spend the weekend.