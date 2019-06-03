Donald Trump meets Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Britain's Prince Charles as he arrives at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were greeted by Queen Elizabeth II when they arrived at Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Trump and Melania arrived at the palace by helicopter, landing in the queen’s back garden. Melania wore an elegant white below-the-knee dress with navy blue trim and matching hat.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, welcomed the Trumps before they met Elizabeth. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, looked on from a balcony at the palace.