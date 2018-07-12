FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says PM May's soft Brexit deal could 'kill' U.S.-UK trade deal: Sun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump says that a soft Brexit of the type set out by British Prime Minister Theresa May last week would “probably kill” chances of a trade deal between Britain and the United States, the Sun newspaper reported late on Thursday.

British Prime Minster Theresa May and her husband Philip stand together with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the entrance to Blenheim Palace, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal,” the Sun newspaper quoted Trump as saying in extracts from an interview.

Trump also said May had ignored his advice on how to leave the European Union. “I would have done it much differently,” he was quoted as saying. “I actually told Theresa May how to do it, but she didn’t listen to me.”

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Leslie Adler

