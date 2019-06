U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tour Westminster Abbey as part of their state visit in London, Britain June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said during his visit to London on Monday that the United States and Britain could soon negotiate a trade deal.

“Big Trade Deal is possible once U.K. gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk!” Trump wrote on Twitter.