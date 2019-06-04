Trump tells British PM: we’ll have a very substantial trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend a business roundtable discussion at St James's Palace during his state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LONDON (Reuters) - Donald Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday that the United States would do a very substantial and fair deal with the United Kingdom after Brexit.

“I think we’ll have a very very substantial trade deal, it’ll be a very fair deal, and I think it’s something we both want to do,” Trump told May and business leaders at the start of a roundtable meeting. “We’re going to get it done.”

Trump thanked May for doing a fantastic job and said he didn’t know May’s timings but that she should stick around.

“I don’t know exactly what your timing is, but stick around. Let’s do this deal,” Trump said.

May is due to resign on Friday, but will remain in post while a contest is held to replace her.

The U.S. president and May were meeting British and American business leaders on the second day of Trump’s state visit to Britain. They will later hold a press conference.

“We are your largest partner... I think there’s a great opportunity to greatly enlarge that, especially now,” Trump said.