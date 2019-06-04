World News
June 4, 2019 / 1:31 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Trump says UK and U.S. can do a phenomenal post-Brexit trade deal

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria - RC113ABD0B50

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and Britain could agree a “phenomenal” post-Brexit trade deal.

“As the UK makes preparations to exit the European Union, the United States is committed to a phenomenal trade deal between the US and the UK,” Trump told a news conference on Tuesday during his state visit to London.

He added: “There is tremendous potential in that trade deal - I say probably two and even three times of what we are doing right now.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

