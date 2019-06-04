Trump says UK and U.S. can do a phenomenal post-Brexit trade deal

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and Britain could agree a “phenomenal” post-Brexit trade deal.
“As the UK makes preparations to exit the European Union, the United States is committed to a phenomenal trade deal between the US and the UK,” Trump told a news conference on Tuesday during his state visit to London.
He added: “There is tremendous potential in that trade deal - I say probably two and even three times of what we are doing right now.”
