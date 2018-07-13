U.S. President Trump says relationship with UK is very, very strong

CHEQUERS, England (Reuters) - After publicly criticizing British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the relationship was “very, very strong.”

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Chequers, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We really have a very good relationship,” Trump said.

“Today we are talking trade and we are talking military,” Trump said.

When asked by reporters if they had discussed an interview in which Trump criticized May’s Brexit strategy, May said:

“We’ve got a lot to discuss,” May said, adding that they would discuss the so-called special relationship between the United States and United Kingdom as well as the real opportunities for a trade deal.