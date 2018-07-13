U.S. President Trump says relationship with UK is very, very strong

CHEQUERS, England (Reuters) - After publicly criticizing British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the relationship was “very, very strong.”

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Chequers, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Trump directly criticized May’s plans to leave the EU in an interview with the Sun newspaper, saying it had probably killed off hope of a U.S.-British trade deal after she failed to take his advice on how to negotiate.

Trump, sat next to May at her official country residence at Chequers on Friday, said we “really have a very good relationship,” and would discuss trade, the military and other matters over lunch.

Asked by a U.S. reporter if he regretted his comments to the Sun, Trump looked away, shook his head and pointed at the reporter.

When asked if they had discussed the interview, May said: “We’ve got a lot to discuss,” adding that they would talk about the so-called special relationship between the United States and United Kingdom as well as the real opportunities for a trade deal.