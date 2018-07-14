President Trump says intends to run for president in 2020: Mail on Sunday

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview that he intends to run for re-election in the 2020 election, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump leave the U.S. ambassador's residence, Winfield House, in London, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

When asked by Piers Morgan in an interview given on Friday in Britain whether he was going to run, Trump said: “Well I fully intend to. It seems like everybody wants me to,” the newspaper said.

Trump said he did not see any Democrat who could beat him.

“I don’t see anybody. I know them all and I don’t see anybody.”

U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he and first lady Melania Trump arrive in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In the interview with Morgan, Trump took the unusual step of disclosing details about his conversation with British Queen Elizabeth.

When asked if he had discussed Brexit with the monarch, Trump said: “I did. She said it’s a very - and she’s right - it’s a very complex problem, I think nobody had any idea how complex that was going to be... Everyone thought it was going to be ‘Oh it’s simple, we join or don’t join, or let’s see what happens.’”

Speaking of the 92-year-old Elizabeth, Trump was quoted as saying: “She is an incredible woman, she is so sharp, she is so beautiful, when I say beautiful - inside and out. That is a beautiful woman.”

When asked about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said: “I get along with him great, yeah. He’s very smart, great personality, he’s funny and tough, good negotiator.”

Pressed on whether Kim was ‘a ruthless dictator’, Trump said: “Sure he is, he’s ruthless, but so are others.”