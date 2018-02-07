FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 12:52 AM / in 14 hours

Trump, Britain's May discuss North Korea by phone: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, agreed that “all responsible nations must increase pressure on North Korea until it turns to the path of denuclearization,” the White House said.

It said the two leaders also agreed that a U.S.-Britain data sharing agreement would benefit both countries and that they would advocate for legislation together.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

