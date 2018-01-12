FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 6:07 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Trump cancels UK visit, says will not unveil new U.S. embassy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a visit to London scheduled for early this year, saying he was disappointed with the “Obama administration having sold” the U.S. embassy in the British capital.

"(The) reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for "peanuts," only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars," Trump said in a tweet late on Thursday. bit.ly/2D48GB2

However, the embassy website showed that the decision to move the location was taken months before Barack Obama took office in January 2009.

The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in the UK said in October 2008 the embassy would be relocated for security reasons. bit.ly/2D2FpHC

FILE PHOTO: The new United States embassy building is seen during a press preview near the River Thames in London, Britain December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool/File Photo

“Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!,” Trump said on Twitter.

The Daily Mail earlier reported the cancellation of Trump's UK visit in which he was expected to inaugurate the new embassy. dailym.ai/2D5gtj2

The United States is leaving behind an imposing 1960 stone and concrete embassy in London’s upmarket Grosvenor Square - an area known as ‘Little America’ during World War Two, when the square also housed the military headquarters of General Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The new embassy on the South Bank is a veritable fortress set back at least 100 feet (30 meters) from surrounding buildings - mostly newly-erected high-rise residential blocks - and incorporating living quarters for the U.S. Marines permanently stationed inside.

The $1 billion construction, overlooking the River Thames, was wholly funded by the sale of other properties in London.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

