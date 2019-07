FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, speaks during a hustings event in London, Britain July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday that chants at a President Trump rally of “send her back” were deeply concerning, Channel 5 reported.

“Many people seeing that will be deeply concerned that you can set off a chain of events that are deeply, deeply unfortunate,” Hunt told Channel 5 television.