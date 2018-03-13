FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
March 13, 2018 / 4:12 PM / Updated a day ago

UK looking forward to excellent relationship with new U.S. Secretary of State: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is looking forward to continuing good relations with the newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday after the departure of Rex Tillerson.

“We are grateful for the excellent relationship and cooperation that we have had with Rex Tillerson and look forward to that continuing under the new U.S. Secretary of State,” the spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.