Editors at U.S. government's Voice of America resign as Trump appointee arrives

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top two directors at Voice of America resigned on Monday, just as President Donald Trump’s appointee began his role as chief executive of the parent organization of the U.S. government-run international broadcaster.

In a resignation letter to staff reported by VOA, Director Amanda Bennett and her top deputy, Sandra Sugawara, said the appointment of Michael Pack will not change anything about “your passion, your mission, your integrity.”

But they said Pack should be able to choose his own directors, VOA reported.

The Republican-led U.S. Senate approved conservative filmmaker Pack’s appointment this month. Voting was almost entirely along party lines, with a yes vote from only one Democrat. [nL1N2DH2IU]

Trump accused VOA of amplifying Chinese propaganda after a segment on a light show marking the reopening of Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus pandemic first emerged.

Democrats say Trump sees Pack as someone who would force more favorable coverage of his administration by VOA and other government media outlets. Pack is a close ally of conservative political activists including Steve Bannon, once a top aide to Trump and former executive chairman of the right-wing website Breitbart News.