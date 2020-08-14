Trump's younger brother hospitalized in New York, having 'hard time'

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Presbyterian Hospital to visit his younger brother Robert Trump in New York City, U.S., August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert has been hospitalized in New York and the president plans to visit him on Friday.

Trump told a news conference his brother was in the hospital but did not elaborate on the reason.

“I have a wonderful brother. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time, from day one,” Trump said. “Hopefully he’ll be all right, but he’s having a hard time.”

Spokesman Judd Deere said the U.S. president would visit his brother later on Friday.

ABC News said Robert Trump was “very ill,” citing unidentified sources.

The president planned to travel to his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend after a stop in New York.