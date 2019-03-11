Trump 2020 budget slashes foreign aid, hikes defense spending: official

Copies of Volume 1 of U.S. President Donald Trump's budget for Fiscal Year 2020 sit atop a desk after being delivered by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to the House Budget Committee room on Capitol Hill in Washington U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday asked Congress in his fiscal 2020 budget to slash spending for foreign aid while increasing spending on the military and for the wall he wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico border, a senior administration official told reporters.

The budget would raise defense spending by 4 percent to $750 billion, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, while cutting foreign aid by $13 billion. Over a decade, the blueprint would cut $1.9 trillion from mandatory spending through proposed reforms, the official said.