Trump proposes new user fee on e-cigarettes to combat youth usage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing adding a user fee to e-cigarettes to fund FDA oversight of new tobacco and nicotine products as part of an effort to reduce use of the products by teenagers, according to his budget proposal released on Monday morning.

The budget estimates the fee could bring in as much as $100 million a year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cracked down on e-cigarette makers during the past year as a teenage usage of the product has surged. There is currently not a user fee on e-cigarettes.