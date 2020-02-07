Trump administration to propose big jump in funding for AI, Quantum R&D: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday will propose a big jump in U.S. government spending on artificial intelligence and quantum information sciences research and development in its 2021 budget proposal, two people briefed on the plan said.

The Trump administration wants Congress to double spending on AI R&D funding from $973 million to nearly $2 billion by 2022 and to double spending on quantum information sciences spending to $860 million within two years.

White House chief technology officer Michael Kratsios declined to confirmed the figures but said in a statement the budget will “ensure America continues to lead the world in critical technologies like AI and quantum. America’s economic strength and national security depend on it.”