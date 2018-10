WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will ask every cabinet secretary for proposals to cut their budgets 5 percent.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs for Ohio from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

As a candidate in the 2016 presidential election, Trump pledged to slash government spending and regulation, and many fellow Republicans going into November congressional elections have picked up the theme in their own campaign promises.