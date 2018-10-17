FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
October 17, 2018 / 4:36 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Trump threatens funds for California over forest fires

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump sounded a tough note on California’s land and fire management on Wednesday, one year after some of the worst blazes the state has ever seen, threatening to stop billions of dollars of federal funding if California does not clean up its forests to reduce the risk of fire.

FILE PHOTO: Wind-driven flames roll over a hill towards homes during the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) near Lakeport, California, U.S. August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

“Its hurting our budget, it’s hurting our country and they better get their act together,” Trump said at a cabinet meeting, aiming his remarks at California Governor Jerry Brown, whom he has frequently criticized over immigration and other policies.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.