U.S. charges two more Oath Keepers with conspiring to storm Capitol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has charged two more associates of the “Oath Keepers” militia with participating in a plot to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory.

FILE PHOTO: A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/

Ohio residents Sandra Ruth Parker, 60, and her husband Bennie Alvin Parker, 70, face charges of conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, destroying government property and unlawful entry.

They appeared in a federal court in Ohio on Thursday and were released on bond pending their next appearance in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

An attorney who represented Sandra Parker for her initial appearance declined to comment on the case, and an attorney who represented her husband Bennie Parker could not be immediately reached.

More than 200 people have been charged so far for their roles in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, which left five people dead and caused frightened members of Congress to flee.

The FBI has been investigating whether far-right fringe groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspired in advance to impede the election certification.

So far, at least 18 associates of the Proud Boys have been charged for roles in the riots, and now at least five Oath Keeper associates face conspiracy charges.

In January, a grand jury indicted alleged Oath Keeper associates Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl on charges they conspired as far back as November to storm the Capitol and to have an armed “quick reaction force” outside the city ready to move if ordered by Trump.

All three are being held without bond pending trial. Caldwell and Watkins have pleaded not guilty; Crowl has not yet entered a plea.

In court records, investigators said the Parkers were part of the plot, and that texts exchanges show extensive planning between Watkins and Bennie Parker ahead of Jan. 6, including what gear to bring.

The Parkers stayed at a Comfort Inn in Arlington, Virginia, according to the FBI sworn statement, and Sandra Parker was later photographed inside the U.S. Capitol.

After the siege, Watkins and Bennie Parker did not seem too concerned they would face criminal charges, according to texts obtained by the FBI.

“I’ve been following FBI wanted list, seems they’re only interested in people who destroyed things. I wouldn’t worry about them coming after us,” Watkins told Parker.

“I’m sure they’re not on us,” Bennie Parker replied.