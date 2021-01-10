Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. News

At least 25 domestic terrorism cases opened as result of assault on Capitol: lawmaker

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian walks past a sign at the bus stop from the FBI seeking information on supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened as a result of Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told a Democratic lawmaker on Sunday.

Representative Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger and member of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said McCarthy also told him the Pentagon was aware of “further possible threats posed by would-be terrorists” in the days up to and including the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Separately, the Justice Department said it had charged two more people in connection with Wednesday’s events.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney

