FBI, before U.S. Capitol siege, warned extremists readying 'war': Washington Post

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol is seen as Democratic members of the House prepare an article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An FBI office in Virginia issued an internal warning the day before rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol that extremists were planning to come to Washington and were talking of “war,” the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

“An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating ‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled,’” the document obtained by the Post said. “‘Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.’”