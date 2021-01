FBI has arrested more than 100 people over Capitol siege, looks now to inauguration

FILE PHOTO: Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested more than 100 people over last week’s violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, and is now looking into individuals who could possibly threaten the safety of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, its director said on Thursday.

“We’re looking at individuals who may have an eye towards repeating that same kind of violence that we saw last week,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a special briefing for outgoing Vice President Mike Pence on inauguration security. “From January 6th alone, we’ve already identified over 200 suspects. So we know who you are, if you’re out there, and FBI agents are coming to find you.”