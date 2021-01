FILE PHOTO: Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 12, 2021. The acting attorney for Washington and FBI provided an update on criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol. Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Justice Department official on Friday said there is currently no direct evidence of efforts to capture or assassinate lawmakers in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“We don’t have any direct evidence of kill capture teams,” said Michael Sherwin, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, in a press conference with reporters.