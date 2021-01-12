U.S. insurrectionists should be added to no-fly list: Senate top Democrat

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Supporters of President Donald Trump who breached the U.S. Capitol should be banned from flying, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday, calling those in the mob insurrectionists who are a threat to national security.

Schumer said U.S. officials should place people who were inside the Capitol building on the federal “no fly” list.

“We cannot allow these same insurrectionists to get on a plane and cause more violence and more damage,” Schumer said at a news briefing.

He discussed the matter with FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday and sent lawmakers running for safety, interrupting Congress’ work of formally certifying the Electoral College vote in favor of Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has falsely claimed the Nov. 3 election was rigged since losing it by a substantial margin.

There was a danger of many of the same people who stormed the Capitol returning to Washington in the days before the inauguration, Schumer told reporters.

The FBI was not immediately available for comment.