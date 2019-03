U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet on Friday with the leaders of the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Saint Lucia at his Florida resort, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

The leaders will discuss countering “China’s predatory economic practices,” the situation in Venezuela and energy investment in the Caribbean, among other issues, the statement said.