U.S. housing chief says he will likely step down in 2020: Newsmax
1 Min Read
Dr. Ben Carson, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, makes an announcement with New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio regarding a new agreement with the New York City Housing Authority at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said in an interview with Newsmax TV on Monday that he will likely leave the Trump administration at the end of U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term in 2020.
Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Sandra Maler