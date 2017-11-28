FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Big Story 12
November 28, 2017 / 10:31 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. court rejects bid to block Trump from appointing interim CFPB head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. district court on Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order to prevent President Donald Trump from naming an interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney speaks to the media at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), where he began work earlier in the day after being named acting director by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A lawsuit requesting the temporary restraining order was filed by Leandra English, an Obama-era appointee and deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau who claims to be the rightful acting director the agency.

On Tuesday, Judge Timothy Kelly said the agency was part of the executive branch and he saw nothing in the law that prevented budget director Mick Mulvaney from holding the two positions.

Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Writing by Michelle Price

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
