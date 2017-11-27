FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court to hold hearing Monday on who will lead CFPB: order
November 27, 2017 / 8:04 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. court to hold hearing Monday on who will lead CFPB: order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal court in the District of Columbia is due to hear arguments on Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on the question of who should lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the court said.

Lawyers for the Trump administration and Leandra English, a CFPB official, are due to appear at a hearing to consider whether Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s pick to temporarily lead the agency, should be removed.

Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

