#Politics
November 27, 2017 / 3:06 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

White House's Mulvaney tells CFPB staff to 'disregard' Leandra English: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mick Mulvaney, U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, on Monday instructed agency staff to disregard directions from Leandra English, who was named acting director by the former head of the agency.

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney attends the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“Please disregard any instructions you receive from Ms. English in her presumed capacity as Acting Director,” Mulvaney wrote to staff in a memo seen by Reuters . “If you receive additional communications from her today... please inform the General Counsel.”

Reporting By Patrick Rucker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
