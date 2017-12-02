FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disputed CFPB acting director plans to seek preliminary injunction: filing
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
Flynn pleads guilty
Flynn pleads guilty
December 2, 2017 / 1:24 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Disputed CFPB acting director plans to seek preliminary injunction: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The disputed acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a court filing on Friday that she plans to seek a preliminary injunction against rival acting director Mick Mulvaney and the Trump administration by Dec. 5.

FILE PHOTO: Leandra English (L), current acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) meets with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) (not pictured) in Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump named Mulvaney, the White House budget director, as acting director of the CFPB on Nov. 24 following the departure of the director, who had named the agency’s deputy director, Leandra English, to temporarily succeed him.

A federal judge this week refused to block Trump’s appointment of Mulvaney to lead the consumer watchdog agency, but English is continuing to pursue the issue and indicated in a court filing she would file a motion of preliminary injunction against Mulvaney and the Trump administration by Dec. 5.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

