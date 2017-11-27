FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator Elizabeth Warren to meet Leandra English on Monday: aide
#Politics
November 27, 2017 / 4:34 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Senator Elizabeth Warren to meet Leandra English on Monday: aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is due to meet Leandra English, an official with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CPFB), on Monday afternoon to discuss the leadership of the agency, an aide to the lawmaker said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) addresses the audience at the morning plenary session at the Netroots Nation conference for political progressives in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

English was named on Friday by former CFPB head Richard Cordray to lead the agency until President Donald Trump nominates a permanent chief. Hours later, the White House named budget chief Mick Mulvaney as acting director.

On Sunday, English sued to prevent Trump from installing Mulvaney. Warren helped push for the creation of the CFPB and has said she support English’s position in the court case.

Reporting by Patrick Rucker; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
