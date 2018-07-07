English to resign from U.S. Consumer Financial Protection bureau, withdraw suit against Trump

(Reuters) - Leandra English, the Deputy Director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) who has sued President Donald Trump is stepping down from her position early next week after the recent nomination of a new director.

FILE PHOTO: Leandra English (L), current acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) meets with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) (not pictured) in Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“Now that Trump has decided to seek Senate confirmation of a new director for the independent Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, English is stepping down and we intend to file court papers on Monday to bring the litigation to a close,” English’s attorney Deepak Gupta said in a tweet .

Last November English filed a lawsuit seeking to have herself acknowledged as Acting Director of the CFPB.

English, who served as the CFPB’s chief of staff, was elevated to Deputy Director by Richard Cordray, shortly before he resigned as the Director of the bureau.

Last month the Trump administration said it would nominate Kathy Kraninger, an official from the White House Office of Management and Budget, to serve as the next director of the CFPB.

Kraninger would succeed her current boss, the interim head of the CFPB, Mick Mulvaney, if the U.S. Senate confirms the nomination.