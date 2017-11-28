FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump administration warns of disruptions in court filing on consumer protection panel
November 28, 2017 / 1:08 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Trump administration warns of disruptions in court filing on consumer protection panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration has argued against a temporary restraining order that would block White House budget director Mick Mulvaney from assuming temporary control of the U.S. consumer watchdog agency, according to a court filing.

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney speaks to the media at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), where he began work earlier in the day after being named acting director by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Mulvaney is being sued by the Obama-era appointee who argued that she is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) rightful acting director.

“A temporary restraining order would radically alter the status quo, disrupt the orderly operation of the agency, and throw into doubt whether the CFPB, under the leadership of an Acting Director, is accountable to the President, or to anyone,” according to the filing in U.S. District Court in Washington late Monday.

Reporting by Michele Price and Makini Price; Writing by Doina Chiacu and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
