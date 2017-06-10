Trump to nominate ex-NYSE Euronext VP Dawn DeBerry Stump to CFTC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Dawn DeBerry Stump, a former vice president at NYSE Euronext, to serve as commissioner on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

It said Stump is president of Stump Strategic, a consulting firm, and earlier worked in the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, where she focused on farm policy matters and the CFTC.