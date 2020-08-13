Politics
August 13, 2020

Trump to nominate Robert Benedict Bowes as U.S. CFTC commissioner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will nominate Robert Benedict Bowes to serve as a commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to a White House statement issued on Thursday.

The nomination of Bowes, a current Trump administration appointee at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate before he can replace current commissioner Brian D. Quintenz for a five-year term.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Leslie Adler

