March 14, 2018 / 7:29 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

China says Sino-U.S. trade relations should not be a zero-sum game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S.-China trade relations should not be a zero-sum game, China said on Wednesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang points out a reporter to receive a question at a regular news conference in Beijing, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing that China would take firm measures to safeguard its legitimate trade rights.

Trump is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports and will target the technology and telecommunications sectors, two people who had discussed the issue with the Trump administration said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

