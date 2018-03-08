FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 8, 2018 / 2:32 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Trump administration seeks $100 billion cut in U.S.-China trade deficit: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration last week asked a top Chinese economic official for a $100 billon reduction in the U.S.-China trade deficit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at the Port Newark Container Terminal in Newark, New Jersey, U.S. on July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The report comes one day after U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that China had been asked to develop a plan to reduce its trade surplus with the United States, but cited “a One Billion Dollar reduction.”

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.