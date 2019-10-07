Trump: There's a chance of something 'substantial' in China trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a formal signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday sounded an optimistic note about this week’s negotiations with China to end the trade war between the two global economic super powers, adding that he would not be satisfied with a partial deal.

“We think there’s a chance we could do something very substantial,” he said about the talks at the end of the week.

Trump also said, however, that he hopes China finds a humane resolution to the political protests in Hong Kong and that the situation has the potential to hurt trade talks.